Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:09 Photo ID: 8500286 VIRIN: 240626-D-AB123-1003 Resolution: 3334x3343 Size: 1.16 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Walter Reed observes Pride Month [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.