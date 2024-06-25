Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed observes Pride Month [Image 4 of 4]

    Walter Reed observes Pride Month

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Maryland Secretary of Veteran Affairs Anthony Woods participates in a panel discussion on June 20 at Walter Reed as part of the medical center's observance of Pride Month.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:09
    Walter Reed
    DEI
    Pride Month
    transgender Don’t Ask Don’t Tell
    Hawking Shilling

