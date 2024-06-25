63rd TAB COC

U.S. Army Col. Michael Armstrong relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Gabriel Spicer at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Frankfort, Kentucky on June 23, 2024. The C-12 flew over the change of command ceremony.
