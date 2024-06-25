Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd TAB COC [Image 3 of 4]

    63rd TAB COC

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Destini Keene 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Col. Michael Armstrong relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Gabriel Spicer at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Frankfort, Kentucky on June 23, 2024. The C-12 flew over the change of command ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:07
    Photo ID: 8500280
    VIRIN: 240623-Z-OD006-5188
    Resolution: 1796x996
    Size: 277.65 KB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    This work, 63rd TAB COC [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Destini Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #nationalguard #kyng #changeofcommand #63rd #aviation #c12

