U.S. Navy Cmdr. Emily “Hawking” Shilling, a distinguished naval aviator, test pilot and aerospace engineering duty officer, participates in a panel discussion on June 20 at Walter Reed as part of the medical center's observance of Pride Month.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:09 Photo ID: 8500276 VIRIN: 240626-D-AB123-1002 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 1.49 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed observes Pride Month [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.