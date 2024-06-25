USS Essex In-Port Operations

Culinary Specialist Seaman Roselle Cello, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), pets Chance, a dog from Independent Therapy Dogs, Inc., during a Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month event onboard Essex, June 21, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US