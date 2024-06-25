Chief Navy Counselor Joshua Garnsey, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), pets Boomer, a dog from Independent Therapy Dogs, Inc., during a Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month event onboard Essex, June 21, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 11:13
|Photo ID:
|8499983
|VIRIN:
|240621-N-AH435-4009
|Resolution:
|3954x3163
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
