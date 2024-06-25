USS Essex In-Port Operations

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Michael Sanchez, right, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brian Anderson, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), demonstrate how to use a defibrillator to Sailors during a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training onboard Essex, June 21, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

