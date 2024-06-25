USS Essex In-Port Operations

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Michael Sanchez, right, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brian Anderson, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), demonstrate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to sailors during a CPR training onboard Essex, June 21, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

