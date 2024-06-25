Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024 [Image 47 of 60]

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024

    BOTSWANA

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer James Mullen 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts a bilateral with Benin Chief of the Defence Staff Maj. Gen. Fructueux Gbaguidiat at the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2024, in Gaborone, Botswana, June 24, 2024. ACHOD 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Southern Europe Task Force, Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (DOD photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist James Mullen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 08:23
    Photo ID: 8499481
    VIRIN: 240625-D-ON707-2470
    Resolution: 7621x5081
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: BW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024 [Image 60 of 60], by CPO James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Staff
    CJCS
    ACHOD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT