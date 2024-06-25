Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers remarks at the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2024, in Gaborone, Botswana, June 25, 2024. ACHOD 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Southern Europe Task Force, Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (DOD photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist James Mullen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 08:23 Photo ID: 8499473 VIRIN: 240625-D-ON707-1808 Resolution: 6220x4147 Size: 1.6 MB Location: BW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Attends AFRICOM CHOD Conference 2024 [Image 60 of 60], by CPO James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.