Boat Ops onboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), approach the ship in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during boat operations Jul. 25, 2024. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 06:49
|Photo ID:
|8499311
|VIRIN:
|240625-N-GZ228-2049
|Resolution:
|5429x3619
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
