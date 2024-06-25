Boat Ops onboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), approach the ship in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during boat operations as the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) sails in the background Jul. 25, 2024. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

