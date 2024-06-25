Boat Ops onboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

Quartermaster 2nd Class Vincent Patterson shines the ship’s bell on the foc’sle of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Jul. 25, 2024. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

