    Boat Ops onboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 2 of 5]

    Boat Ops onboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford 

    USS CURTIS WILBUR

    Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), approach the ship in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during boat operations Jul. 25, 2024. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 06:49
    Photo ID: 8499308
    VIRIN: 240625-N-GZ228-2031
    Resolution: 3194x4791
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boat Ops onboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UNREP
    Underway Replenishment
    Readiness
    USS Curtis Wilbur
    Always Ready
    DDG54

