Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), approach the ship in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during boat operations Jul. 25, 2024. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 06:49 Photo ID: 8499308 VIRIN: 240625-N-GZ228-2031 Resolution: 3194x4791 Size: 1.11 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boat Ops onboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.