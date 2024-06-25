Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th FS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    510th FS Change of Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Briney, 510th Fighter Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute as commander during the 510th Fighter Squadron Change of Command at an undisclosed location in U.S. Central Command, June 25, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 05:05
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 510th FS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    510th FS

