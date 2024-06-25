Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day [Image 12 of 15]

    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Miriam Schraml 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and their families participate in the unit's organizational day at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 20, 2024. The event brought the regiment together to build camaraderie and esprit de corps through various sports tournaments and other events. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 04:49
    Photo ID: 8499224
    VIRIN: 240620-A-IC819-1013
    Resolution: 6599x4399
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day [Image 15 of 15], by Miriam Schraml, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day
    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT