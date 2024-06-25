1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Organizational Day

U.S. paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and their families participate in the unit's organizational day at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 20, 2024. The event brought the regiment together to build camaraderie and esprit de corps through various sports tournaments and other events. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)

