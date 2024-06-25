Protected Birds of Prey Banding

A Belgian volunteer with the non-profit Noctua inspects and measures a little owl, after checking its band number, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 06.10.2024
Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE