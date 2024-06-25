Gil Smeets, a Belgian volunteer with the non-profit Noctua.org weights a bag holding an adult Athene Noctua, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 03:40
|Photo ID:
|8499119
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-BD610-1104
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Protected Birds of Prey Banding [Image 16 of 16], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
