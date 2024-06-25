Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Protected Birds of Prey Banding [Image 1 of 16]

    Protected Birds of Prey Banding

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A volunteer with the Belgian non-profit Noctua counts unhatched kestrel falcon eggs during a bird banding mission, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 03:40
    Photo ID: 8499111
    VIRIN: 240610-A-BD610-1003
    Resolution: 3669x5504
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protected Birds of Prey Banding [Image 16 of 16], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding
    Protected Birds of Prey Banding

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SRP
    Environmental Division
    StrongEurope
    US Army Europe Sustainable Range Program
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT