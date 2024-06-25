Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Sasebo, Japan

240626-N-CV021-1033 SASEBO, JAPAN (June 26, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) prepare to lower a rope ladder for a harbor pilot during a sea and anchor detail in Sasebo, Japan, June 26. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

