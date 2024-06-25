The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), June 26. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Mohr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 00:50 Photo ID: 8498860 VIRIN: 240625-N-OG067-1003 Resolution: 6164x4109 Size: 7.6 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson arrives at Pearl Harbor for RIMPAC 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Hannah Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.