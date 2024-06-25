A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 51st Fighter Wing provides overwatch in response to a simulated ambush during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2024. The Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 00:41
|Photo ID:
|8498848
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-BS505-2265
|Resolution:
|4536x3018
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bugout Shootout [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Clayton Lenhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
