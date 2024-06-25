Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bugout Shootout [Image 12 of 12]

    Bugout Shootout

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 51st Fighter Wing provides overwatch in response to a simulated ambush during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2024. The Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 00:41
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    mission ready
    training
    51st FW
    Beverly Herd
    BH 24-1

