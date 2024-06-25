Bugout Shootout

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 51st Fighter Wing advances up a stairwell in response to a simulated ambush during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2024. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the Republic of Korea remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

