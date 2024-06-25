Bugout Shootout

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 51st Fighter Wing advances confirms an Airman’s identity in response to a simulated ambush during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2024. Routine training events like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)
