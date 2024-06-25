U.S. Air Force Capt. Kil Do Lee, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron portfolio optimization chief, provides overwatch against a simulated ambush during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 00:41 Photo ID: 8498841 VIRIN: 240516-F-BS505-2139 Resolution: 4536x3018 Size: 5.58 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bugout Shootout [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Clayton Lenhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.