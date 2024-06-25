U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Fighter Wing relocate to an alternate location after a simulated fire during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2024. Routine training events like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 00:41 Photo ID: 8498840 VIRIN: 240516-F-BS505-2113 Resolution: 3762x2503 Size: 3.87 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bugout Shootout [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Clayton Lenhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.