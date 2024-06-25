Bugout Shootout

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Fighter Wing evacuate during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2024. During the training, base personnel demonstrated their ability to navigate various attack scenarios while launching and recovering aircraft during 24-hour flying operations, validating the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness and response against any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)
|05.16.2024
|06.26.2024 00:41
|8498838
|240516-F-BS505-2066
|4536x3018
|6.3 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|1
|0
