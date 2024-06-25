Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bugout Shootout [Image 4 of 12]

    Bugout Shootout

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Fighter Wing evacuate during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2024. During the training, base personnel demonstrated their ability to navigate various attack scenarios while launching and recovering aircraft during 24-hour flying operations, validating the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness and response against any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 00:41
    Photo ID: 8498838
    VIRIN: 240516-F-BS505-2066
    Resolution: 4536x3018
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bugout Shootout [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Clayton Lenhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mission ready
    training
    51st FW
    Beverly Herd
    BH 24-1

