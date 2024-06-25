Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics [Image 49 of 51]

    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers serving in divisions across III Armored Corps conducted small team manuevers on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 25, 2024. Squads participating in the III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition tested their warrior and teamwork skills, attempting to advance to the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 23:01
    Photo ID: 8498681
    VIRIN: 240625-A-RJ839-2848
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics [Image 51 of 51], by SGT Charles Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics
    III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    excellence
    bestsquad
    strongertogether
    bestsquadcompetition
    beallyoucanbe
    #IIIACBestSquad24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT