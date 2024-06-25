III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition Small Team Tactics

U.S. Army Soldiers serving in divisions across III Armored Corps conducted small team manuevers on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 25, 2024. Squads participating in the III Armored Corps 2024 Best Squad Competition tested their warrior and teamwork skills, attempting to advance to the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner)

