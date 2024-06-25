374 CS leverages AI to learn languages

Members and personnel from the 374th Contracting Squadron gather for a linguist introductory training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2024. The innovative technology presented in the course aims to create an easier path of translating domain-specific languages through utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by 2nd Lt. Irene York)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 20:14
|Photo ID:
|8498365
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-F3702-1002
|Resolution:
|6281x4187
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
