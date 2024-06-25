Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Sasebo, Japan

240625-N-CV021-1029 SASEBO, JAPAN (June 25, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Baylee Regula, from Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Amaliko Rekis, from Honolulu, Hawaii, right, ready a heaving line on the fo’c’sle during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in Sasebo, Japan, June 25. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP