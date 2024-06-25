2nd Space Operations Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 2nd Space Operations Command (2 SOPS), conducted its Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO, June 21, 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Space Force (USSF) Colonel (Col) Andrew Menschner, Commander, Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Integrated Mission Delta (PNT DEL), USSF Lieutenant Colonel (Lt) (Col) Jeremy Parr assumed command of 2 SOPS from the outgoing commander, USSF Lt Col Robert Wray. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

