2nd Space Operations Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Outgoing Commander U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lieutenant Colonel (Lt) (Col) Robert Wray (right), Commander, 2nd Space Operations Squadron (2 SOPS), surrenders the squadron guidon to U.S. Space Force (USSF) Colonel (Col) Andrew Menschner (left), Commander, Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Integrated Mission Delta (PNT DEL), during the unit's Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO., 21 June 2024. 2 SOPS performs the command and control mission for the 37-satellite Global Positioning System constellation, providing precise, three-dimensional position, navigation, and timing information to military and civilian users around the globe by operating NAVSTAR GPS, the military’s largest, and the world’s most widely-used, satellite constellation (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

