    2nd Space Operations Change of Command [Image 16 of 31]

    2nd Space Operations Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 2nd Space Operations Command (2 SOPS), conducted its Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO, June 21, 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Space Force (USSF) Colonel (Col) Andrew Menschner, Commander, Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Integrated Mission Delta (PNT DEL), USSF Lieutenant Colonel (Lt) (Col) Jeremy Parr assumed command of 2 SOPS from the outgoing commander, USSF Lt Col Robert Wray. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 16:56
    Photo ID: 8498006
    VIRIN: 240621-X-IF173-1020
    Resolution: 4503x3002
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Space Operations Change of Command [Image 31 of 31], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CO
    Change of Command
    2 SOPS
    2nd Space Operations Squadron
    Delta 8
    Schriever SFB
    Space Base Delta 1

