    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Pull Forward Toward Recovery with Adaptive Indoor Rowing [Image 1 of 6]

    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Pull Forward Toward Recovery with Adaptive Indoor Rowing

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    DoD Warrior Games

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Angela Harris, Team Navy, holds up a flag during the awards ceremony for indoor rowing at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games, June 25, 2024. This event is one of many adaptive sports that comprises the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 15:19
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Pull Forward Toward Recovery with Adaptive Indoor Rowing [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

