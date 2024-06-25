Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Celebrates Pride Month [Image 2 of 2]

    NSA Naples Celebrates Pride Month

    ITALY

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Josephine Schneider 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    240625-O-QY022-7462 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jun. 25, 2024) Sailors and civilian personnel onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples participate in a Color Run 5K as part of activities to celebrate Pride Month. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Josephine Schneider)

