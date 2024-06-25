NSA Naples Celebrates Pride Month

240625-O-QY022-5843 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jun. 25, 2024) Sailors and civilian personnel onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples participate in a Color Run 5K as part of activities to celebrate Pride Month. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Josephine Schneider)

Date Taken: 06.25.2024
Location: IT