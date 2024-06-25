Boatswain's Mate First Class Antoiwauna Southern, lead instructor at USS Marlinspike, poses for a photo in front of the training ship at Recruit Training Command. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 13:29
|Photo ID:
|8497132
|VIRIN:
|240625-N-GU344-1004
|Resolution:
|6012x4008
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff in the Spotlight – Boatswain’s Mate First Class Antoiwauna Southern, by PO1 John Suits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Staff in the Spotlight – Boatswain’s Mate First Class Antoiwauna Southern
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT