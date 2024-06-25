Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff in the Spotlight – Boatswain’s Mate First Class Antoiwauna Southern

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Suits 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Boatswain's Mate First Class Antoiwauna Southern, lead instructor at USS Marlinspike, poses for a photo in front of the training ship at Recruit Training Command. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 13:29
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Staff in the Spotlight &ndash; Boatswain&rsquo;s Mate First Class Antoiwauna Southern

    TAGS

    rtc
    Recruit Training Command
    USS Marlinspike
    Boatswain's Mate

