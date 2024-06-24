USACE Philly District and Delran Township sign study agreement

DELRAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (June 24, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District signed a feasibility cost sharing agreement with Delran Township during a ceremony on June 24 in the Township facility.

Philadelphia District Commander LTC Jeffrey Beeman and Mayor Gary Catrambone signed the agreement, which initiates a study under Section 14 of the Continuing Authorities Program. The study will investigate shoreline erosion problems and opportunities.

Currently, critical infrastructure is vulnerable to erosion in the study area, which is located along the Rancocas Creek, approximately 0.25 miles from the confluence of the Delaware River along River Drive, directly parallel to Hawk Island. Erosion from Rancocas Creek threatens to undermine the Delran Sewer Plant and stormwater infrastructure along River Drive. Additionally, the newly opened Rancocas Creek River Trail is also vulnerable. The study area includes the Delran Sewer Plant and River Drive.

“I’m grateful for the partnership of Delran Township,” said Beeman. “Our team will use sound science and engineering to guide us through the process to compare alternatives and ultimately develop a recommendation based on our findings.”

About the Continuing Authorities Program

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Continuing Authorities Program is a group of nine legislative authorities under which USACE can plan, design, and implement certain types of water resources projects without additional project specific congressional authorization. The purpose of the program is to plan and implement projects of limited size, cost, scope, and complexity.

