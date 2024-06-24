Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACHOD 24 Panel Discussion [Image 3 of 3]

    ACHOD 24 Panel Discussion

    GABORONE, BOTSWANA

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Addysyn Tobar 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, (left) Lt. Gen. Placid Diratsagae Segokgo, Commander, Botswana Defence Force, (center) and U.S. Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (right) attend the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2024, in Gaborone, Botswana, June 25, 2024.

    The African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Southern Europe Task Force, Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Addysyn Tobar)

