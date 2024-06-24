USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)

240625-N-VY281-1301 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2024) Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), sends fuel to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with MSC dry cargo ship, USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), in the North Pacific Ocean, June 25. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

