Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) [Image 25 of 26]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240625-N-VY281-1301 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2024) Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), sends fuel to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with MSC dry cargo ship, USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), in the North Pacific Ocean, June 25. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 10:25
    Photo ID: 8496456
    VIRIN: 240625-N-VY281-1301
    Resolution: 2915x1938
    Size: 832.83 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) [Image 26 of 26], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    replenishment-at-sea
    USNS Rappahannock
    USNS Cesar Chavez
    fueling-at-sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT