DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center

Team Marine Corps athlete Staff Sgt. Pierre Sturgis speaks to fellow veterans at the Veterans Affairs Community Living Center in Orlando, Florida, June 20, 2024. The athletes shared stories of their life experiences, their injuries, and how the DoD Warrior Games help them in their journeys of recovery with fellow veterans staying at the CLC. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington)

