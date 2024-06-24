Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center [Image 25 of 38]

    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington 

    DoD Warrior Games

    A veteran listens to athletes competing in the Department of Defense Warrior Games 2024 at the Veterans Affairs Community Living Center in Orlando, Florida, June 20, 2024. The athletes shared stories of their life experiences, their injuries, and how the DoD Warrior Games help them in their journeys of recovery with fellow veterans staying at the CLC. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8496233
    VIRIN: 240620-A-JR267-5356
    Resolution: 5994x3996
    Size: 15.91 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center [Image 38 of 38], by SFC Ray Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sports
    VA
    Warrior
    veterans
    WarriorGames24
    WG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT