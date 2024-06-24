Staff. Sgt. Cameron Da Silva Brown, a chaplain’s assistant, assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, flies in a UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, following his reaffirmation ceremony at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 17, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-0credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army courtesy content)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 07:38 Photo ID: 8496065 VIRIN: 240517-A-MW025-8558 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 237.99 KB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd ABCT conducts reaffirmation ceremony [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.