3rd ABCT conducts reaffirmation ceremony

U.S. Army retention non-commissioned officers assigned to various battalions within 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pose for a photo following their reaffirmation ceremony at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 17, 2024. Each of the re-enlisting soldiers was given a flight around the brigade's area of operations by members of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-0credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Da Silva Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 07:38
|Photo ID:
|8496064
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-MW025-9939
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|237.72 KB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
