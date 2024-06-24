Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ABCT conducts reaffirmation ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    3rd ABCT conducts reaffirmation ceremony

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, b66th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, reaffirm their commitment to the United States Army during a reaffirmation ceremony at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 17, 2024. Each of the 10 re-enlisting soldiers was given a flight around the brigade's area of operations by members of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Da Silva Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 07:38
    Photo ID: 8496063
    VIRIN: 240517-A-MW025-4242
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 336.09 KB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    This work, 3rd ABCT conducts reaffirmation ceremony [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM, VCorps, StrongerTogether

