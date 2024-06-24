3rd ABCT conducts reaffirmation ceremony

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to various battalions within 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, receive a safety brief in preparation for their re-enlistment flight supported by soldiers assigned to 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 17, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army courtesy content)

