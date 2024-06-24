U.S. Army soldiers assigned to various battalions within 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, reaffirm their commitment to the United States Army during a reaffirmation ceremony at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 17, 2024. Each of the 10 re-enlisting soldiers was given a flight around the brigade's area of operations by members of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army courtesy content)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 07:32 Photo ID: 8496059 VIRIN: 240517-A-MW025-4947 Resolution: 1236x851 Size: 213.63 KB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd ABCT conducts reaffirmation ceremony [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.