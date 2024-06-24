379th AGE Airmen generate airpower by repairing ground equipment

An aerospace ground equipment (AGE) specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron replaces a gear on an air conditioning cart engine at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 18, 2024. AGE is responsible for maintaining and repairing various equipment that provides aircraft with ground power, hydraulic pressure, and air pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8495958
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-GT255-1023
|Resolution:
|5257x3498
|Size:
|10.99 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
