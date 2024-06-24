An aerospace ground equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron repairs a generator at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 18, 2024. Generators provide aircraft with electrical power during inspections and operations tests without the need to start auxiliary power units or engines. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 05:53 Photo ID: 8495948 VIRIN: 240618-F-GT255-1077 Resolution: 4750x3160 Size: 10.73 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th AGE Airmen generate airpower by repairing ground equipment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.