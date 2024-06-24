Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AGE Airmen generate airpower by repairing ground equipment [Image 3 of 6]

    379th AGE Airmen generate airpower by repairing ground equipment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    An aerospace ground equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron repairs a generator at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 18, 2024. Generators provide aircraft with electrical power during inspections and operations tests without the need to start auxiliary power units or engines. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 05:53
    Photo ID: 8495948
    VIRIN: 240618-F-GT255-1077
    Resolution: 4750x3160
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 379th AGE Airmen generate airpower by repairing ground equipment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

