An aerospace ground equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron repairs a generator at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 18, 2024. Generators provide aircraft with electrical power during inspections and operations tests without the need to start auxiliary power units or engines. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8495948
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-GT255-1077
|Resolution:
|4750x3160
|Size:
|10.73 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 379th AGE Airmen generate airpower by repairing ground equipment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
